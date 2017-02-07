Buchanan Street bid saves $119K

Buchanan Street bid saves $119K

The Wapakoneta City Council's Streets and Alleys Committee met Tuesday afternoon to discuss several issues. Wapakoneta Superintendent of Engineering Mary Ruck reported that the bid for the Buchanan Street project saved the city $119,000 from the engineer's estimate.

