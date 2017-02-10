100 years ago with Charlie Miller
Madison County Democrat - Dr. A. F. Green reports a new born son in the family of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Bridenstine, on the Georgesville Road, last Monday. The ladies of the Harmony Club were entertained at the home of Mrs. Dr. W. H. Smith on Thursday afternoon.
