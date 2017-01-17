What should be Trump's first priority as president?
Donald Trump made many promises on his way to winning the presidential election in November. As the nation's 45th president formed his cabinet and his transition team began its work, some of Trump's promises received another look, with some cabinet nominees appearing to have differing views about some of Trump's ideas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wapakoneta Daily News.
Add your comments below
Wapakoneta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frieda gipson? (Mar '16)
|19 hr
|Ashley
|9
|Sheets Furniture MFG (Jan '11)
|Wed
|cathy kessler
|20
|Uknow
|Tue
|Shut up
|1
|Names of hookers
|Jan 13
|Who cares
|4
|Anyone else collect nudes of girls (Dec '15)
|Jan 13
|superfan
|31
|Cylinna Wright
|Jan 11
|Guess who
|2
|Jeremey Shellabarger (Oct '13)
|Jan 9
|Tim
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wapakoneta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC