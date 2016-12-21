Mayor looks to busy 2017

Mayor looks to busy 2017

Mayor Tom Stinebaugh says that, although City Council terms expire in 2017, he is focusing on the campaign to add an additional 1/2 percent to the city's income tax. Patrick McGowan, mayor of St. Marys, has offered to let Wapakoneta have literature and brochures that they used.

