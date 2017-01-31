Magic at the elementary school

Magic at the elementary school

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Wapakoneta Daily News

Kerry Kazaam made another visit to Wapakoneta Elementary School with his message of keeping safe.The students appeared amazed by "the safety magician," as his unique blend of comedy and magic introduced and reinforced safety guidelines.While Kazaam was performing his magic in the auditorium, recent Wapakoneta High School graduate Micah Ni-col was making magic upstairs in a fourth grade classroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wapakoneta Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wapakoneta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who are the Pedophiles in Lima? 19 hr OneCuriousMom 1
Sabrina Gipson 19 hr OneCuriousMom 9
Carl Fletcher 19 hr OneCuriousMom 10
Drug dealers 19 hr OneCuriousMom 8
best booty in Lima? (Aug '13) Sun Jo momma 37
Names of hookers Sun Jazziefay 5
Snitch (Feb '16) Jan 27 Onecuriousmom 15
See all Wapakoneta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wapakoneta Forum Now

Wapakoneta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wapakoneta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Wapakoneta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,164 • Total comments across all topics: 278,431,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC