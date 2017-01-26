Community thanks retiring patrolman for 36 years of service
After 36 and a half years of service to Wapakoneta, Patrolman Dennis R. Goldman is retiring. Goldman's friends, family, and the Wapakoneta Police Department took time to thank him Friday afternoon at city hall.
