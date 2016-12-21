Wapak runs away from Piqua
After draining six three-pointers in the first quarter and earning a five-point halftime lead, Wapakoneta overcame very cold shooting in the third quarter - the Redksins opened the period by going 1-for-9 from the floor - to post 64-53 win over visiting Piqua in the season opener for both teams Friday night.
