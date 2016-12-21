Wapak holds off LCC
Wapakoneta's Kyle Huffman drained two free throws with 1.5 seconds left in the game and put a lid on a furious second-half comeback by Lima Central Catholic as the Redskins pulled out a 56-51 win Thursday in non-league boys basketball action. The Redskins did not score a basket in the fourth quarter, but took advantage of foul line by going 11-for-16 from the stripe in the period, which in the end was enough to keep the visiting T-Birds at arm's length down the stretch.
Add your comments below
Wapakoneta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I wont be quite
|Dec 22
|TellThetruth
|1
|Jerky
|Dec 14
|geo golfx
|2
|Piel Brothers Men's store (Jul '11)
|Dec 12
|Norman
|4
|Frieda gipson? (Mar '16)
|Dec 9
|johnny
|3
|urgent urgent please help find this missing man
|Dec 9
|GenerationX
|2
|Five arrested in Logan County slaying
|Dec 1
|rocky top fordge
|5
|courtney briscoe
|Nov 26
|ZufalligZwerg
|1
