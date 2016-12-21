Wapak holds off LCC

Wapakoneta's Kyle Huffman drained two free throws with 1.5 seconds left in the game and put a lid on a furious second-half comeback by Lima Central Catholic as the Redskins pulled out a 56-51 win Thursday in non-league boys basketball action. The Redskins did not score a basket in the fourth quarter, but took advantage of foul line by going 11-for-16 from the stripe in the period, which in the end was enough to keep the visiting T-Birds at arm's length down the stretch.

