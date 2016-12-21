Sheriff updates Hottle case

Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon provided an update Thursday in the case of a Wapakoneta man who faces 34 counts of sexual battery. In a news release, Solomon said the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office transported Broc J. Hottle, from the Columbus area and previously from Auglaize County, from the Franklin County Jail Tuesday evening on a Grand Jury Indictment charging him with 34 counts of sexual battery.

