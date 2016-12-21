Police probe shooting in Veteran's Park

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 5 p.m., officers from the Wapakoneta Police Department agency responded to Veteran's Park, 700 S. Wagner St., in regard to a male threatening suicide. According to a news release from Wapakoneta Police Chief Russel Hunlock, upon officers' arrival, a 53-year-old male from Wapakoneta was located in a vehicle.

