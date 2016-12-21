Mayor, city reach settlement
The City of Wapakoneta and Mayor Tom Stinebaugh have reached an agreement to settle Stinebaugh's federal lawsuit against the city. The Wapakoneta City Council held first reading on an ordinance authorizing the city to settle the suit.
