Former marching band instructor arres...

Former marching band instructor arrested on sexual battery charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Wapakoneta Daily News

Hottle, 27, of Wapakoneta, faces 34 charges of sexual battery, all of which are third-degree felonies. Online court records indicate the charges stem back to August 2012 through Oct. 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wapakoneta Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wapakoneta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sandra Monfort (Apr '10) 21 hr Yourmama 21
Jeremey Shellabarger (Oct '13) Mon Im_thatguy 8
I wont be quite Dec 22 TellThetruth 1
Jerky Dec 14 geo golfx 2
Piel Brothers Men's store (Jul '11) Dec 12 Norman 4
Frieda gipson? (Mar '16) Dec 9 johnny 3
urgent urgent please help find this missing man Dec 9 GenerationX 2
See all Wapakoneta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wapakoneta Forum Now

Wapakoneta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wapakoneta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Wapakoneta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,527 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,498

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC