Former marching band instructor arrested on sexual battery charges
Hottle, 27, of Wapakoneta, faces 34 charges of sexual battery, all of which are third-degree felonies. Online court records indicate the charges stem back to August 2012 through Oct. 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wapakoneta Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wapakoneta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sandra Monfort (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|Yourmama
|21
|Jeremey Shellabarger (Oct '13)
|Mon
|Im_thatguy
|8
|I wont be quite
|Dec 22
|TellThetruth
|1
|Jerky
|Dec 14
|geo golfx
|2
|Piel Brothers Men's store (Jul '11)
|Dec 12
|Norman
|4
|Frieda gipson? (Mar '16)
|Dec 9
|johnny
|3
|urgent urgent please help find this missing man
|Dec 9
|GenerationX
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wapakoneta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC