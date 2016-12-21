County man sentenced for pursuit near...

County man sentenced for pursuit near Indian Lake

Six defendants were sentenced and four pleaded guilty before Logan County Common Pleas Court Judge Mark O'Connor Monday afternoon. Dustin Oakley, 26, of Belle Center, was sentenced to 90 days in the Logan County Jail, two years community control, a three-year operator's license suspension, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and court costs for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

