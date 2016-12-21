Children injured in school bus accident
New information on the injury traffic crash at 7:22 a.m. today on U.S. 33 east of Wapak-Fisher Road reveals that two occupants of the school bus were transported to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys for possible injuries. A previous report taken at the scene shortly after the crash stated that no one on the bus had been hurt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wapakoneta Daily News.
Add your comments below
Wapakoneta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I wont be quite
|Dec 22
|TellThetruth
|1
|Jerky
|Dec 14
|geo golfx
|2
|Piel Brothers Men's store (Jul '11)
|Dec 12
|Norman
|4
|Frieda gipson? (Mar '16)
|Dec 9
|johnny
|3
|urgent urgent please help find this missing man
|Dec 9
|GenerationX
|2
|Five arrested in Logan County slaying
|Dec 1
|rocky top fordge
|5
|courtney briscoe
|Nov 26
|ZufalligZwerg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wapakoneta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC