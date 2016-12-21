Children injured in school bus accident

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Wapakoneta Daily News

New information on the injury traffic crash at 7:22 a.m. today on U.S. 33 east of Wapak-Fisher Road reveals that two occupants of the school bus were transported to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys for possible injuries. A previous report taken at the scene shortly after the crash stated that no one on the bus had been hurt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wapakoneta Daily News.

