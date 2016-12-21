Assistant Prosecutor received state a...

Assistant Prosecutor received state award

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Wapakoneta Daily News

Auglaize County Assistant Prosecutor Andrew Augsburger of Wapakoneta recently received an award for his longstanding service to the state and the county. Augsburger, who has worked for the county prosecutor's office for 20 years, received the Meritorious Assistant Prosecutor for the State of Ohio award this year out of several nominated throughout the state.

Wapakoneta, OH

