Assistant Prosecutor received state award
Auglaize County Assistant Prosecutor Andrew Augsburger of Wapakoneta recently received an award for his longstanding service to the state and the county. Augsburger, who has worked for the county prosecutor's office for 20 years, received the Meritorious Assistant Prosecutor for the State of Ohio award this year out of several nominated throughout the state.
Wapakoneta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I wont be quite
|Dec 22
|TellThetruth
|1
|Jerky
|Dec 14
|geo golfx
|2
|Piel Brothers Men's store (Jul '11)
|Dec 12
|Norman
|4
|Frieda gipson? (Mar '16)
|Dec 9
|johnny
|3
|urgent urgent please help find this missing man
|Dec 9
|GenerationX
|2
|Five arrested in Logan County slaying
|Dec 1
|rocky top fordge
|5
|courtney briscoe
|Nov 26
|ZufalligZwerg
|1
