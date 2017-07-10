Wayne W. Perkins, Walworth, WI

Wayne W. Perkins, Walworth, WI

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jul 4 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Wayne W. Perkins, age 66, of Walworth, WI, formerly a Bulldog from Williams Bay, WI, passed away in the evening hours of June 30, 2017, at Mercy Walworth Medical Center. Wayne was born on April 24, 1951, in Elkhorn, WI, the son of Bill Perkins and Barbara Griffith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Walworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mon smurfy 6
News Public record for June 7, 2017 Jun 12 MilwaukeeBroke 2
school board members overstepping (Aug '16) Mar '17 Every Life Matters 4
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe... Feb '17 Porter Novelli 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10) Jan '17 Ronnie Kodex 2,237
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Ted Cruz Demands U.S. Take Muslim Refugees (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Walworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Walworth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Walworth County was issued at July 11 at 4:20PM CDT

Walworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Walworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Egypt
 

Walworth, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,006 • Total comments across all topics: 282,404,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC