Walworth man gets 15 years in prison for baseball bat attack on son

Walworth County Judge Phil Koss held up a photo of the defendant's son lying in a hospital bed with a bruised and swollen face after having been nearly beaten to death with a baseball bat. "Do you not see this?" Koss asked Gabino Dominguez Gonzalez, who was convicted April 20 of beating his son Eduardo Dominguez-Beltran after an argument outside a strip club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.