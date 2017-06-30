Walworth dairy breakfast returns
The annual event will be held at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, with breakfast served from 6 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17. Other activities will last until noon. Tickets are $7 in advance or $8 at the gate.
Walworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Jun 12
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Every Life Matters
|4
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb '17
|Porter Novelli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Ted Cruz Demands U.S. Take Muslim Refugees (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
