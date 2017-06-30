Walworth dairy breakfast returns

Walworth dairy breakfast returns

Wednesday Jun 14

The annual event will be held at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, with breakfast served from 6 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17. Other activities will last until noon. Tickets are $7 in advance or $8 at the gate.

