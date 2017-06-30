Tornado watch in southeast Wisconsin

Wednesday Jun 28

A tornado watch has been issued for a number of counties in southeastern Wisconsin, including Rock and Walworth, said Ben Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan. The conditions are favorable for a tornado or hail to develop, so the watch will remain in effect until 10 p.m., he said.

