Tornado watch in southeast Wisconsin
A tornado watch has been issued for a number of counties in southeastern Wisconsin, including Rock and Walworth, said Ben Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan. The conditions are favorable for a tornado or hail to develop, so the watch will remain in effect until 10 p.m., he said.
