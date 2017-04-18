Walworth man convicted of trying to kill man with baseball bat
A Walworth man was convicted of attempted homicide Tuesday for beating a man he knew with a baseball bat after an argument outside a strip club. Gabino Dominguez Gonzalez, 42, was convicted of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm in the 2015 incident.
