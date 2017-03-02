Illinois man dies in fatal car crash ...

Illinois man dies in fatal car crash near Walworth

Mar 2, 2017

An Illinois man died in a car crash early Thursday morning near the village of Walworth, according to a Walworth County Sheriff's Office news release. Luis Gutierrez-Fernandez, 39, of Harvard, Illinois, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 14 just south of the village of Walworth, where sheriff's deputies and rescue personnel responded to at about 6:44 a.m., according to the release.

