Woman with revoked license charged with third-offense OWI

A woman who prosecutors say drove into a garage door was driving while intoxicated and on a revoked license, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court. Erin M. Emerson, 32, of N1422 Town Hall Road, Walworth, is charged with third-offense OWI, third-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood and first-offense operating while revoked, according to the complaint.

