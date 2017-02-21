Woman with revoked license charged with third-offense OWI
A woman who prosecutors say drove into a garage door was driving while intoxicated and on a revoked license, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court. Erin M. Emerson, 32, of N1422 Town Hall Road, Walworth, is charged with third-offense OWI, third-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood and first-offense operating while revoked, according to the complaint.
