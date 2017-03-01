Splish Splash
Whitewater FreezeFest took place on Saturday, featuring the annual Chili Cook-Off and Polar Plunge, among other family-friendly activities. The Polar Plunge is a fundraiser for Special Olympics, and teams and individuals from Jefferson, Walworth, and Rock counties were among the people jumping into the cold pool.
