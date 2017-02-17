Margaret Ann Dawson, Delavan, WI

Margaret Ann Dawson, Delavan, WI

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Margaret Ann Dawson, 85, of Delavan, WI, passed away peacefully Monday, February 6, 2017, at Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn, WI. She was born September 21, 1931, in Chicago, the daughter of William and Martha Britt.

