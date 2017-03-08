DNR land sales provide opportunity to...

DNR land sales provide opportunity to purchase state-owned properties throughout Wisconsin

The Department of Natural Resources is offering seven state-owned parcels of land for public sale through Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Parcels available for purchase are located in Bayfield, Dane, Dodge, Douglas, Grant, Lincoln, Walworth and Waushara counties, and range from 1.06 to 202.48 acres.

