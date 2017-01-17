Ruth Barbara Gillaspie, Walworth, WI
Ruth Barbara Gillaspie found release from the shackles of her failing earthly body and walked into the arms her Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, in the early hours of January 20th, 2017. Ruth was born April 3, 1927, in New Britain Connecticut to John and Edith Hoyt as the youngest daughter among seven children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Walworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Sat
|Hilda
|4
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|Crystal Procknow (Mar '16)
|Jan 17
|Loving her
|5
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec '16
|Jordan
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec '16
|Brown
|2
|school board members overstepping
|Dec '16
|More optimistic
|3
Find what you want!
Search Walworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC