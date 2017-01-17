Ruth Barbara Gillaspie, Walworth, WI

Ruth Barbara Gillaspie found release from the shackles of her failing earthly body and walked into the arms her Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, in the early hours of January 20th, 2017. Ruth was born April 3, 1927, in New Britain Connecticut to John and Edith Hoyt as the youngest daughter among seven children.

