Royal Oak buys Wis. property
Royal Oak Realty Trust Inc. recently acquired its 14th building in a $9.3 million deal that adds a seventh state to its portfolio. The private real estate investment trust acquired Miniature Precision Components Inc.'s headquarters and primary manufacturing facilities in Walworth, Wis., which is located in southern Wisconsin near Lake Geneva and roughly 70 miles north of Chicago.
