Officials: McHenry man's death in Wisconsin result of Russian roulette

WALWORTH, WISCONSIN – At least one person has been formally charged in the death of the McHenry man who was fatally shot after a drunken game of Russian roulette, according to court documents. David Bauspies, 36, of McHenry, was found dead Monday, Jan. 2 after being shot in an apartment in East Troy, Wisconsin.

