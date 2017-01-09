Officials: McHenry man's death in Wisconsin result of Russian roulette
WALWORTH, WISCONSIN – At least one person has been formally charged in the death of the McHenry man who was fatally shot after a drunken game of Russian roulette, according to court documents. David Bauspies, 36, of McHenry, was found dead Monday, Jan. 2 after being shot in an apartment in East Troy, Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.
Add your comments below
Walworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec 18
|Jordan
|2
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec 16
|natureboy
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec 16
|Brown
|2
|school board members overstepping
|Dec 11
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Anyone heard this
|Nov '16
|GE guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Walworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC