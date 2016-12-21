Considerable snowfall expected this weekend
Much of southern Wisconsin is expected to get anywhere from 5 to 9 inches of snow this weekend, followed next week by considerably cold weather, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Friday morning for 20 counties in the region, including Rock and Walworth.
