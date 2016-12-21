Trial set in attempted homicide case
A man charged with beating his roommate with a baseball bat after an argument at a Darien strip club rejected a plea agreement Tuesday and is expected to go to trial next week. Gabino Dominguez Gonzalez, 42, of the village of Walworth, rejected a plea agreement that would have had him pleading guilty to attempted murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Walworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec 18
|Jordan
|2
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec 16
|natureboy
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec 16
|Brown
|2
|school board members overstepping
|Dec 11
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Anyone heard this
|Nov '16
|GE guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Walworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC