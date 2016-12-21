Sharon Sue Johnson, Adams, WI

Sharon Sue Johnson, Adams, WI

Sharon Sue Johnson, age 65, of Adams , WI, died Wednesday, November 23, 2016, at her home in Adams. Sharon was born February 1, 1951, in Belleville, Ontario, Canada, to Roy and Virginia Polmanter Sr. She graduated from Big Foot High School in Walworth, WI, in 1969.

