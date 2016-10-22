Wisconsin Makers announces workshops for all ages
A variety of activities for area residents both young and old are taking place in November and December at the Wisconsin Makers makerspace in Whitewater. Residents from Jefferson, Walworth and Rock counties and beyond are invited to Make-and-Take Tuesdays, Tech Thursdays and project workshops at Wisconsin Makers, a community workshop located at 200 E. Clay St., across from the American Legion Hall.
Walworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec 18
|Jordan
|2
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec 16
|natureboy
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec 16
|Brown
|2
|school board members overstepping
|Dec 11
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Anyone heard this
|Nov '16
|GE guy
|1
