Wisconsin Makers announces workshops for all ages

A variety of activities for area residents both young and old are taking place in November and December at the Wisconsin Makers makerspace in Whitewater. Residents from Jefferson, Walworth and Rock counties and beyond are invited to Make-and-Take Tuesdays, Tech Thursdays and project workshops at Wisconsin Makers, a community workshop located at 200 E. Clay St., across from the American Legion Hall.

