In New Delhi, this Indian academic is showing her students a different side of Israel
When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jerusalem the first week of July, it marked the first time an Indian leader had made a summit trip to Israel since diplomatic relations were established between India and the Jewish state 25 years ago. As significant as the Netanyahu-Modi meeting was, however, the future of the Israel-India relationship ultimately may rest just as much - or more - with people like Professor Rohee Dasgupta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solange, Migos win at BET Awards; Bruno Mars pe...
|Jun 26
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Elderly Malden customer thwarts robbery (Feb '10)
|Jun 25
|Hook and ladder
|2
|If You Have a "Big Stick" Speaking Softly Is Na...
|Jun 22
|American
|3
|Ready opioids (O XY 30s) (tar) etc
|Jun 19
|James bridge
|1
|Tim Cook tells grads: Tech without values is wo...
|Jun 13
|Comin round the m...
|2
|Hillary Clinton can't stop talking about Donald...
|May '17
|JUST SAYIN
|4
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Cambridge
|May '17
|judges indabag
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC