In New Delhi, this Indian academic is showing her students a different side of Israel

When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jerusalem the first week of July, it marked the first time an Indian leader had made a summit trip to Israel since diplomatic relations were established between India and the Jewish state 25 years ago. As significant as the Netanyahu-Modi meeting was, however, the future of the Israel-India relationship ultimately may rest just as much - or more - with people like Professor Rohee Dasgupta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.