Waltham youth organization honors Dea...

Waltham youth organization honors Dean Jamele Adams with award for community leadership

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Brandeis' News

Dean of Students Jamele Adams received a Community Leadership Award from the Waltham Youth and Community Coalition , a project of the Waltham Partnership for Youth , on June 7. Adams was nominated by Luke Kirkland, a teen specialist at the Waltham Public Library. In his nomination, Kirkland said that Adams' support of activities at Waltham High School and the Waltham Public Library are making a difference with the young people of Waltham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandeis' News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waltham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ready opioids (O XY 30s) (tar) etc Mon James bridge 1
News Tim Cook tells grads: Tech without values is wo... Jun 13 Comin round the m... 2
News Hillary Clinton can't stop talking about Donald... May 28 JUST SAYIN 4
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Cambridge May 26 judges indabag 2
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown May 22 VictorOrians 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cambridge May '17 Elizabeth 1
Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09) Dec '16 Cas 56
See all Waltham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waltham Forum Now

Waltham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waltham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Waltham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC