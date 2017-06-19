Waltham youth organization honors Dean Jamele Adams with award for community leadership
Dean of Students Jamele Adams received a Community Leadership Award from the Waltham Youth and Community Coalition , a project of the Waltham Partnership for Youth , on June 7. Adams was nominated by Luke Kirkland, a teen specialist at the Waltham Public Library. In his nomination, Kirkland said that Adams' support of activities at Waltham High School and the Waltham Public Library are making a difference with the young people of Waltham.
