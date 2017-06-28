Theresa M. Barton, 77, of Hudson
Theresa M. Barton, 77, of Hudson, passed away three days shy of her 78th birthday Saturday, June 24, 2017 at UMass Hospital in Worcester, with her beloved family by her side. She joins her husband of 54 years, Alfred R. Barton, who predeceased her July 23, 2015.
