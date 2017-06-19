Syntimmune gathers $50 mln Series B in Apple Tree-led round
Waltham, Massachusetts and New York City-based Syntimmune Inc , a biotech company, has secured $50 million in Series B financing. Apple Tree Partners led the round.
