Seniors frequently targeted for finan...

Seniors frequently targeted for financial abuse

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Last month, a former Lowell building inspector was convicted of larceny after swindling an elderly neighbor out of her home. A year ago, authorities accused a Raynham woman of scamming her stepfather out of $200,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waltham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If You Have a "Big Stick" Speaking Softly Is Na... Thu American 3
Ready opioids (O XY 30s) (tar) etc Jun 19 James bridge 1
News Tim Cook tells grads: Tech without values is wo... Jun 13 Comin round the m... 2
News Hillary Clinton can't stop talking about Donald... May 28 JUST SAYIN 4
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Cambridge May 26 judges indabag 2
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown May '17 VictorOrians 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cambridge May '17 Elizabeth 1
See all Waltham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waltham Forum Now

Waltham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waltham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Waltham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,989,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC