RIA adviser gets two years in prison for cherry-picking trades
Michael J. Breton, an adviser at a Waltham, Mass.-based registered investment adviser, has been sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release, and ordered to forfeit $1.33 million and pay restitution in the same amount in a criminal action for illegal cherry-picking. In January, the SEC charged Mr. Breton and his firm , Strategic Capital Management, with defrauding clients out of more than $1.3 million.
