Researchers target zolmitriptan dosing for pediatric migraine
In a report published online June 5 in the Journal of Clinical Pharmacology , recommended dosing regimens of zolmitriptan are suggested for children with migraine. Wangda Zhou, Ph.D., from AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals in Waltham, Mass., and colleagues developed a population pharmacokinetic model for zolmitriptan and its active metabolite in adults and adolescents, and provided appropriate dosing regimens for use in clinical trials in 6- to 11-year-old children.
