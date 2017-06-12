Priscilla E. Linscott, 82, of Marlborough
Priscilla E. Linscott, 82, of Marlborough, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 9, 2017 at Marlborough Hospital. She was the wife of the late Leonard Linscott.
