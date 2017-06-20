Paraxel sold for $5 billion to privat...

Paraxel sold for $5 billion to private equity firm

Paraxel International Corp., one of the largest companies performing contract research and managing clinical trials for drug makers, said Tuesday that it has agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management LLP in a $5 billion deal. The $88.10 per share price represents a nearly 28 percent premium over the Waltham company's $68.86 stock close on the Nasdaq stock exchange May 5, the day before market speculation about a Paraxel takeover sparked a run-up in its shares.

