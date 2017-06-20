Paraxel sold for $5 billion to private equity firm
Paraxel International Corp., one of the largest companies performing contract research and managing clinical trials for drug makers, said Tuesday that it has agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management LLP in a $5 billion deal. The $88.10 per share price represents a nearly 28 percent premium over the Waltham company's $68.86 stock close on the Nasdaq stock exchange May 5, the day before market speculation about a Paraxel takeover sparked a run-up in its shares.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ready opioids (O XY 30s) (tar) etc
|Jun 19
|James bridge
|1
|Tim Cook tells grads: Tech without values is wo...
|Jun 13
|Comin round the m...
|2
|Hillary Clinton can't stop talking about Donald...
|May 28
|JUST SAYIN
|4
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Cambridge
|May 26
|judges indabag
|2
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown
|May 22
|VictorOrians
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cambridge
|May '17
|Elizabeth
|1
|Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Cas
|56
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC