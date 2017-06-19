Pamplona Capital to take Parexel private in $5B cash deal
Parexel is being acquired by Pamplona Capital Management in a $5 billion deal that will make the pharmaceutical contract researcher a private company. The private equity fund manager said Tuesday that it will pay $88.10 for each share, which represents a nearly 28 per cent premium to the company's stock price in early May before speculation about the deal first began to rise.
