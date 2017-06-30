Pair jailed in ATM skimming scheme
In late October of last year, some banks in Bedford and Burlington were losing so much cash to fraudulent ATM transactions they started stocking their ATMs with less than half as much cash as usual, according to court records. Two men who were arrested in connection with the scheme that was draining cash from those ATMs were sentenced to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Middlesex Superior Court on Wednesday.
