Minerva Announces Completion of Bridging Study to Select Improved Formulation of MIN-101 for Use in Phase 3 Trial for the Treatment of Negative Symptoms in Patients With Schizophrenia WALTHAM, Mass., June 22, 2017 -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, today announced the successful completion of a bridging trial to select an improved, gastric-resistant formulation of MIN-101. The Company plans to use the selected formulation in its upcoming Phase 3 clinical trial, which remains on schedule for initiation in the second half of 2017, as well as for the potential future submission of a New Drug Application .

