Lenovo's New ThinkSystem Data Center Portfolio Takes Aim At Dell EMC, HPE, Cisco
Lenovo on Tuesday unleashed its first full-fledged data center product portfolio under a new ThinkSystems brand, aimed squarely at displacing data center rivals Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Cisco. The new comprehensive data center portfolio includes high performance servers for mission critical big data applicatons, all flash data center storage and SAN offerings and a complete of cloud ready line of networking switches.
