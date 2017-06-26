Eloxx picks up $6 mln
Israel and Waltham, Massachusetts-based Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Ltd , a developer of treatments that focus on genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations, has raised $6 million in funding. The investors included Korea Investment Partners, DSC Investments, Dr. Phil Frost , OPKO Health Inc and Pontifax.
