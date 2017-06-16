Ciaran Sheehan and Sarah Muirhead to ...

Ciaran Sheehan and Sarah Muirhead to Headline Show Boat at Reagle Music Theatre

Broadway's "Phantom," Ciarn Sheehan, returns to Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston to take on the role of GAYLORD RAVENAL in Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II 's 1927 masterpiece Show Boat. Running from July 6-16 for 8 performances only, Show Boat will also star Boston's own Sarah Oakes Muirhead as MAGNOLIA HAWKS.

