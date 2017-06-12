Carolyn Bendiksen, 78
Carolyn Bendiksen, 78, of Mattapoisett, passed away Friday, June 9, 2017 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham, after a long illness. She was the widow of Ole Jon Bendiksen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
