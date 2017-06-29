Brandeis University Names Orange Resident To Dean's List
WALTHAM, Mass.-Rachel Marcus of Orange, was named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2017 semester at Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass. The Dean's List is an academic honor awarded to students who achieved a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale, completed a minimum of three courses for a letter grade and received a grade of C or higher in all courses.
