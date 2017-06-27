Brandeis University Gets $50 Million for Student Financial Aid 44 minutes ago

The donation is a record for Brandeis, a private research university near Boston in Waltham, Massachusetts, and will expand a scholarship fund that provides aid to undergraduate and graduate students, according to a The fund started in the mid-1970s with $32,600 from Rosaline Cohn to honor her husband Jacob, who died in 1968. The Cohns' relationship with Brandeis began in 1951, three years after the university was founded by the Jewish community, with a $100 gift even though neither had attended the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.